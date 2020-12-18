Domino's Pizza launches in Rome

American chain seeks a slice of Rome's pizza market.

Domino's Pizza, the American multinational pizza chain, has launched in Rome as part of an expansion plan in the north and centre of Italy.

Its two new Roman outlets are in the Portonaccio and Marconi districts, on Via Cardano 82 and Via di Portonaccio 224 respectively.

Domino's launched in Italy in 2015 with an outlet in Milan, before branching out into other Italian cities including Bergamo, Turin, Bologna, Piacenza, Modena, Trieste, Monza, Vicenza, Parma and now Rome.

The US multinational, which has around 17,000 restaurants in 85 countries, has its sights on reaching 2 per cent of the market share of pizzerie in Italy by 2030, with the goal of becoming a major player in home delivery.

The Roman market could prove challenging for Domino's which is known for serving pizza with toppings such as chicken and pineapple.

Photo Steve Ryan Photography / Domino’s
