Where to find the best pizza in Rome

Rome's best pizzerie according to the 2019 Pizza Awards.

Where to find the best pizza in Italy? This is the quest of the annual Pizza Awards - the 'Oscars of Italian pizza' - organised by RistorAgency, MangiaeBevi and Scatti di Gusto.

This year Rome has two pizzerie in Italy's top 10 - which is dominated by pizza produced in the greater Naples area - with 14 Roman pizzerie winning prizes over all.

Seu Pizza Illuminati, in Trastevere, came sixth in Italy while La Gatta Mangiona, in Monteverede, came in at eighth place.

The list also included a special prize for the best Roman pizza which went to 180g in Centocelle, while the prize for best pizza in Lazio went to Seu Pizza Illuminati.

The other Roman pizzerie ranked in Italy's Top 100 are:

33. Osteria di Birra del Borgo, Via Silla 26/A

34. Sbanco, Via Siria 1

35. Angelo Pezzella, Via Appia Nuova 1095

42. Lievito Madre Gino Sorbillo, Piazza Augusto Imperatore 46

43. Pupillo Pura Pizza (Frosinone)

55. Pro Loco Dol, Via Domenico Panaroli 35

56. Pro Loco Pinciano, Via Bergamo 18

60. Sforno, Via Statilio Ottato 110

70. Madre, Largo Angelicum 1/A