Rome's MAXXI is Best Italian Museum 2019

Artribune votes MAXXI Best Museum in Italy.

Rome's MAXXI Museo nazionale delle arti del XII secolo has been voted the Best Museum in Italy for 2019 by the influential Italian art newspaper Artribune.

MAXXI was singled out due to the "great quality and quantity of its exhibitions and events"during 2019, in particular its show devoted to Maria Lai.

The prize - part of the Artribune's 2019 recognition for best artists, curators, galleries and shows - also saw awards go to Rome itself ("Best Italian City") as well as the capital's Monitor Gallery ("Best Italian Gallery") and Contemporary Cluster (joint winner of "Best Mixed-Use Space").

For full list of awards - which included the return of culture minister Dario Franceschini as "Best News of 2019" - see Artribune website.