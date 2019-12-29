Another Rome bus goes up in flames

23 ATAC buses burst into flames in 2019 compared to 49 last year.

Another Rome bus has been engulfed by flames while in service, the second in two days, along Via Cristoforo Colombo on 29 December.

As with the bus that turned into a fireball on 27 December, the latest bus fire also occurred at dawn, with no passengers on board.

The driver of the vehicle, which had been in service for 17 years, attempted in vain to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher.

Rome's public transport company ATAC has launched an investigation into the fire which, according to news agency Adnkronos, is the 23rd case this year, compared to the 49 cases in 2018.

Photo RomaFanPage

General Info

Address Via Cristoforo Colombo, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Another Rome bus goes up in flames

Via Cristoforo Colombo, Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68958
Previous article Last keeper of Italy's orgy island dies

RELATED ARTICLES

Lazio Region invests €800 million in Rome trains
Transport

Lazio Region invests €800 million in Rome trains

Rome bus bursts into flames
Transport

Rome bus bursts into flames

Corso Francia tragedy: Pietro Genovese arrested
Transport

Corso Francia tragedy: Pietro Genovese arrested

Rome fires 17 bus drivers for drug use
Transport

Rome fires 17 bus drivers for drug use

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome
Transport

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome

Rome metro: Cornelia to close on 30 December
Transport

Rome metro: Cornelia to close on 30 December

Soldier found dead in Rome metro station
Transport

Soldier found dead in Rome metro station

Rome taxi driver to lose licence after airport assault
Transport

Rome taxi driver to lose licence after airport assault

Three Rome buses catch fire in three days
Transport

Three Rome buses catch fire in three days

Rome's Christmas shopping buses
Transport

Rome's Christmas shopping buses

Rome's historic centre extends ZTL until 19.00
Transport

Rome's historic centre extends ZTL until 19.00

Rome: Repubblica station still closed after floods
Transport

Rome: Repubblica station still closed after floods

Rome floods close metro stations
Transport

Rome floods close metro stations

Bike sharing in Rome: Good start for Uber Jump
Transport

Bike sharing in Rome: Good start for Uber Jump

Rome public transport strike on 9 December
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 9 December