Another Rome bus goes up in flames

23 ATAC buses burst into flames in 2019 compared to 49 last year.

Another Rome bus has been engulfed by flames while in service, the second in two days, along Via Cristoforo Colombo on 29 December.

As with the bus that turned into a fireball on 27 December, the latest bus fire also occurred at dawn, with no passengers on board.

The driver of the vehicle, which had been in service for 17 years, attempted in vain to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher.

Rome's public transport company ATAC has launched an investigation into the fire which, according to news agency Adnkronos, is the 23rd case this year, compared to the 49 cases in 2018.

Photo RomaFanPage