23 ATAC buses burst into flames in 2019 compared to 49 last year.
Another Rome bus has been engulfed by flames while in service, the second in two days, along Via Cristoforo Colombo on 29 December.
As with the bus that turned into a fireball on 27 December, the latest bus fire also occurred at dawn, with no passengers on board.
The driver of the vehicle, which had been in service for 17 years, attempted in vain to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher.
Rome's public transport company ATAC has launched an investigation into the fire which, according to news agency Adnkronos, is the 23rd case this year, compared to the 49 cases in 2018.
General Info
View on Map
Another Rome bus goes up in flames
Via Cristoforo Colombo, Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking Ad Designer and Copywriter
Videographer and Editor Needed!
Large Studio Short Term Stay - Monteverde