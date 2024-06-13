24.9 C
Thu, 13 June 2024
Italy's news in English
Sport

Lazio fans to stage Rome protest against Lotito

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Protest will lead to traffic disruption in Rome.

Lazio fans are organising a protest in Rome on the evening of Friday 14 June in demonstration against Claudio Lotito and his management of the Serie A football club.

Under the banner Libera la Lazio, the club's ultras supporters have promised to stage ‘the biggest manifestation of dissent ever seen" in the Roman world of sport.

The disgruntled fans are calling on Lotito to abandon the helm and "free" the club of which he has been both owner and president for the last 20 years.

Fans accuse Lotito of not spending enough money on the team which limits its potential and sees it being continually "downscaled".

The move comes after months of turmoil at the club whose head coach Igor Tudor resigned last week just three months after replacing Maurizio Sarri who resigned in March.

The La Voce della Nord ultras said on Instagram: “Lazio fans, purely out of love for the club, will not accept seeing it scaled down in any way! In a football world where all clubs take responsibility and aim for 360 degree growth, Lazio finds itself the hostage of a plan aimed solely at the personal interests of Claudio Lotito."

The fans, who have long had an antagonistic relationship with Lotito, said they have a duty to defend the club from "this mediocre approach" and "dictatorship".

Lotito hit back earlier this week, telling Rome newspaper Il Messaggero that he had no intention of selling Lazio and stressing that after him the club would pass to his son Enrico.

Friday's protest will result in traffic disruption and city bus lines being diverted in the Flaminio and Ponte Milvio districts near the Stadio Olimpico, for details see Rome's mobility website.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.

