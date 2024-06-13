23.7 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 13 June 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy fines Brazilian influencer for setting foot on forbidden pink beach
News Travel

Italy fines Brazilian influencer for setting foot on forbidden pink beach

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Influencer sailed to pink beach on Budelli island.

A Brazilian influencer who violated a ban by visiting a protected pink beach on an uninhabited Italian island off Sardinia has received a fine of €1,800.

Rogéria, known for her videos of exotic and exclusive places, ignored the rules by sailing to the island of Budelli to film its famous pink beach for her 35,000 followers on social media.

The footage, accompanied by the caption "Going to see the famous pink beach", shows the woman's footprints in the sand whose famous pink hue is derived from powdered fragments of corals and shells.

The video sparked outrage in the Sardinian archipelago, a national park, where the beach has been closed to the public for 30 years to protect its fragile eco-system.

Officers from the La Maddalena coast guard tracked down Rogéria to her base in Dubai where she had returned following her illicit trip to Budelli.

The influencer received a €300 fine for disembarking on the pink beach and a €1,500 fine for sailing on a catamaran which had no authorisation to travel in the waters of the Maddalena national park.

In 2021 the island's sole occupant, an elderly hermit labelled "Italy's Robinson Crusoe", announced his reluctant departure from the "little paradise on earth" after a decades-long dispute over his right to live there.

Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Travel

Dogs travel free on Italy's long-distance trains this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces strikes by airport workers and cabin crews on 28 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino Airport opens check-in service at Termini Station

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces train strike on 4-5 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport best in world for security

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy launches digital nomad visa for remote workers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport launches online duty free shopping service

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

7 hilltop towns to discover in the Lazio region around Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -