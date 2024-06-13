Italy fines Brazilian influencer for setting foot on forbidden pink beach

Influencer sailed to pink beach on Budelli island.

A Brazilian influencer who violated a ban by visiting a protected pink beach on an uninhabited Italian island off Sardinia has received a fine of €1,800.

Rogéria, known for her videos of exotic and exclusive places, ignored the rules by sailing to the island of Budelli to film its famous pink beach for her 35,000 followers on social media.

The footage, accompanied by the caption "Going to see the famous pink beach", shows the woman's footprints in the sand whose famous pink hue is derived from powdered fragments of corals and shells.

The video sparked outrage in the Sardinian archipelago, a national park, where the beach has been closed to the public for 30 years to protect its fragile eco-system.

Officers from the La Maddalena coast guard tracked down Rogéria to her base in Dubai where she had returned following her illicit trip to Budelli.

The influencer received a €300 fine for disembarking on the pink beach and a €1,500 fine for sailing on a catamaran which had no authorisation to travel in the waters of the Maddalena national park.

In 2021 the island's sole occupant, an elderly hermit labelled "Italy's Robinson Crusoe", announced his reluctant departure from the "little paradise on earth" after a decades-long dispute over his right to live there.