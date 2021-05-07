Rome mural shows Mourinho on a Vespa

Rome street artist pays homage to Special One with mural in Testaccio.

José Mourinho, the incoming manager of Italian Serie A football team AS Roma, has been immortalised in a mural in Rome.

The mural, by Roman street artist Harry Greb, features the former Tottenham boss on aboard a Vespa in the style of Gregory Peck from A Roman Holiday.

Over his shoulders is a scarf in the Roma colours while his Vespa features the team's logo alongside Mourinho's self-awarded moniker of Special One.

The mural appeared overnight on the corner of Via Giovanni Branco and Via Pietro Querini in the Testaccio quarter, an historic Roma stronghold. 

Mourinho will take over next season from fellow Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca who leaves the club after two years.

On Friday afternoon Roma fans were queuing up to take selfies in front of Greb's mural which even got a 'like' on Instagram from the Special One himself.

General Info

Address Via Pietro Querini, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Via Pietro Querini, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

