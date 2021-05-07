Filetti di baccalà: Rome's deep-fried cod fillets

Rome has a restaurant dedicated entirely to the popular Roman speciality.

Salted, battered and deep-fried, the filetto di baccalà is a much-loved Roman speciality, popular as an antipasto before pizza, or as a substantial street food snack.

Rome even has a hole-in-the-wall style restaurant dedicated entirely to the deep-fried cod dish which has Roman Jewish origins.

Located in Largo dei Librari, a tiny piazza near Campo de' Fiori, Dar Filettaro a S. Barbara can be identified by the unambiguous 'Filetti di Baccalà' sign over its door.

Something of an institution in Rome, Dar Filettaro was once only open in the evenings, from Monday to Saturday.

However Italy's covid-19 restrictions changed all that and - for the first time in more than 40 years - it now opens for lunch.

Currently it is open every day of the week, with the following timetable: Mon-Fri midday until 15.00 and from 18.00-21.30; Sat midday until 21.30; and Sun midday until 17.00.

It is best to check its Facebook page for updated times before going.

Photo TgTourism