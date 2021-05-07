Pope Francis resumes weekly in-person audiences with the faithful

Faithful can begin attending papal audience in person from 12 May.

Pope Francis will resume his weekly in-person audience with the faithful, beginning on Wednesday 12 May, the Vatican press office has announced.

The general audiences of Pope Francis will take place in the S. Damaso courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, and will be open once again to in-person participation, according to a statement released by the Prefecture of the Papal Household.

For much of the last year, in line with covid-19 protocols, the pope has live-streamed the general audience from the library of the Apostolic Palace, without the presence of the faithful.

The audiences will take place in the S. Damaso courtyard, starting at 09.30, with entry via the Bronze Door under the right colonnade of St Peter's Square from 07.30.

No entrance tickets are necessary, reports Vatican News, however the faithful will be required to observe the covid-19 health restrictions in force.

Photo Vatican News