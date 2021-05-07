Pope Francis resumes weekly in-person audiences with the faithful

Faithful can begin attending papal audience in person from 12 May.

Pope Francis will resume his weekly in-person audience with the faithful, beginning on Wednesday 12 May, the Vatican press office has announced.

The general audiences of Pope Francis will take place in the S. Damaso courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, and will be open once again to in-person participation, according to a statement released by the Prefecture of the Papal Household.

For much of the last year, in line with covid-19 protocols, the pope has live-streamed the general audience from the library of the Apostolic Palace, without the presence of the faithful.

The audiences will take place in the S. Damaso courtyard, starting at 09.30, with entry via the Bronze Door under the right colonnade of St Peter's Square from 07.30.

No entrance tickets are necessary, reports Vatican News, however the faithful will be required to observe the covid-19 health restrictions in force.

Photo Vatican News

RELATED ARTICLES

Vatican to swear in new Swiss Guards on 6 May
Religion

Vatican to swear in new Swiss Guards on 6 May

Pope's Easter schedule changes for second year due to covid-19
Religion

Pope's Easter schedule changes for second year due to covid-19

Vatican says church cannot bless same-sex unions
Religion

Vatican says church cannot bless same-sex unions

Rome hosts Europe's largest Mormon temple
Religion

Rome hosts Europe's largest Mormon temple

Vatican Radio celebrates 90 years
Religion

Vatican Radio celebrates 90 years

Pope Francis will not baptise babies in Sistine Chapel due to covid-19
Religion

Pope Francis will not baptise babies in Sistine Chapel due to covid-19

Pope Francis to miss New Year ceremonies due to sciatic pain
Religion

Pope Francis to miss New Year ceremonies due to sciatic pain

Rome's Christmas religious services and Masses in English
Religion

Rome's Christmas religious services and Masses in English

Vatican: Pope moves Christmas blessing indoors due to covid-19
Religion

Vatican: Pope moves Christmas blessing indoors due to covid-19

Pope Francis turns 84 today
Religion

Pope Francis turns 84 today

Italy: 'Bad omen' as blood of Naples saint fails to liquefy
Religion

Italy: 'Bad omen' as blood of Naples saint fails to liquefy

Vatican 'Darth Vader' Nativity scene lampooned
Religion

Vatican 'Darth Vader' Nativity scene lampooned

Covid-19: Pope to hold Christmas 'Midnight Mass' early due to Italy's curfew
Religion

Covid-19: Pope to hold Christmas 'Midnight Mass' early due to Italy's curfew

Vatican lights up Christmas tree in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican lights up Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

Rome: Pope Francis makes surprise dawn visit to Immaculate Conception statue in heavy rain
Religion

Rome: Pope Francis makes surprise dawn visit to Immaculate Conception statue in heavy rain