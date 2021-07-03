Italy celebrates Night of Museums

Museums, galleries and archaeological sites across Italy stay open late tonight with entry just €1.

The 2021 edition of European Night of Museums will be marked across Italy on Saturday 3 July, with the late opening of many museums, galleries, monuments and archaeological sites.

There is a symbolic entry fee of €1, which includes free performances of live music, theatre and dance, however certain venues such as participating foreign academies are completely free.

Those in the Italian capital can look forward to visiting - without the need to book in advance - the Roman Forum from 19.15 to 21.45 (last entry at 21.00), with entry from Largo della Salara Vecchia.

This is the 17th year that Italy has been involved in Museum Night which has taken place across Europe since 2005.