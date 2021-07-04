Euro 2020: England fans stuck in Rome hotels

England hammered Ukraine 4-0 in Rome quarter final last night.

At least 50 England supporters are stuck in 27 hotels around Rome after being intercepted by police checking for violations of Italy's five-day quarantine rule ahead of the Euro 2020 quarter final, reports local newspaper Il Messaggero.

All the fans in question had their tickets cancelled and their names put on the so-called 'blacklist' for the city's fan-zones and the Olympic Stadium where England defeated Ukraine 4-0 last night.

None of the fans were sanctioned, writes Il Messaggero, as violation of the covid-19 quarantine rules would only occur on leaving the hotel where the fans must remain for five days.

The move was part of heightened police checks on England supporters at airports, train stations and motorways, designed to reduce the spread of the highly-contagious Delta virus variant currently on the rise in the UK.

On Thursday, European football's governing body UEFA cancelled all tickets sold in recent days to English fans resident in the UK ahead of the Euro 2020 quarter-final clash in Rome, with England cheered on last night by fans largely resident in Italy.

On Friday night Italy beat Belgium 1-0, earning a place in the semi-finals against Spain in London's Wembley Stadium on 6 July.

However Italian fans in Italy will be unable to attend the match due to a 10-day quarantine in place in the UK meaning that the Azzurri will be relying on support from among the more than half a million Italians resident in the UK.

Photo Adnkronos