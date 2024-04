Made in Italy Day celebrates Italian creativity and excellence

National day to promote excellence of Italian creativity.

Italy's trade ministry on Monday launched the first Made in Italy Day , with a nationwide programme of events in celebration of Italian creativity, quality and innovation.

The date of the national day was chosen to coincide with the birthday in 1452 of Italian Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci, with hundreds of events taking place in Rome, Milan and other cities around the country.

"Italy celebrates national ingenuity on the occasion of the birth of the Maestro par excellence, Leonardo da Vinci", minister enterprise and of Made in Italy Adolfo Urso wrote on X, describing it as "a bridge between past and future".

15 aprile 2024. Prima Giornata Nazionale del Made in Italy



L’Italia celebra l’ingegno nazionale in occasione della nascita del Maestro per eccellenza, Leonardo da Vinci. Un ponte tra passato e futuro, con eventi da Nord a Sud coinvolgendo centinaia di città per incoraggiare… pic.twitter.com/zfVShP4bZq — Adolfo Urso (@adolfo_urso) April 3, 2024

“From fashion to design, from food to art, Made in Italy represents the best of our know-how, the result of a thousand-year tradition and a constant search for innovation" - Urso said - "A precious heritage, which makes us proud to be Italian and which contributes significantly to the economy of our country".

Urso paid tribute to the entrepreneurs, artisans and workers whose "passion and dedication" helps to make the Made in Italy brand appreciated around the world for its quality products.