Florence to restore Ponte Vecchio for first time in history

City to spend €2 million on restoration of landmark bridge.

Florence is to restore the world-famous Ponte Vecchio bridge in what is the first comprehensive restoration of the Italian landmark which dates to 1345.

The news was announced by Florence mayor Dario Nardella who described the €2 million project as "a great investment that will allow the enhancement of one of the world's greatest icons".

In a statement the city said that although the bridge does not present any structural problems an is "firmly anchored", it is suffering from "ailments" related to exposure to the elements and the constant flow of the river Arno down through the ages.

"Over the centuries the bridge has undergone various transformations and numerous consolidations, the last one after the dramatic flood of 1966" - said Nardella - "However no restoration ever focused on the state of the stone and the decorations."

The mayor said the time has now come for a "complete restyling", hailing the scheme getting underway in these days as "unprecedented".

Scaffolding will be erected under the bridge on a floating platform which can be moved to facilitate works and in the event of severe weather situations, maintaining a passage at all times for sporting activities.

The restoration will focus on removing weeds, lichen, algae and stains, filling in cracks and fractures, reconstructing missing sections, and treating the wooden struts that support the jewellery shops on the bridge.

Work will also be carried out to restore and seal the coats of arms, parapet, coping, piers and arches on the structure which was the only bridge in Florence spared from destruction in world war two.

General Info

Address Ponte Vecchio, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy

View on Map

Florence to restore Ponte Vecchio for first time in history

Ponte Vecchio, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Florence orders air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut
Florence local English news

Florence orders air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut

Florence shaken by another 3.7 magnitude earthquake
Florence local English news

Florence shaken by another 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Florence rocked by 3.7 magnitude earthquake
Florence local English news

Florence rocked by 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Italy displays Michelangelo's three Pietà sculptures together for first time
Florence local English news

Italy displays Michelangelo's three Pietà sculptures together for first time

Italy: Florence taxi driver attacks female Canadian tourist
Florence local English news

Italy: Florence taxi driver attacks female Canadian tourist

Oltrarno, The Other Side of Florence
Florence local English news

Oltrarno, The Other Side of Florence

Florence restores Michelangelo's Bandini Pietà
Florence local English news

Florence restores Michelangelo's Bandini Pietà

Elon Musk visits museums in Florence
Florence local English news

Elon Musk visits museums in Florence

Living descendants of Leonardo da Vinci identified in Tuscany
Florence local English news

Living descendants of Leonardo da Vinci identified in Tuscany

Florence: Uffizi boss proposes street food tax in Italy's art cities
Florence local English news

Florence: Uffizi boss proposes street food tax in Italy's art cities

All you need to know about Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence
Florence local English news

All you need to know about Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence

Italy: Toddler missing since Monday night found alive
Florence local English news

Italy: Toddler missing since Monday night found alive

Italy search for missing toddler in Tuscany
Florence local English news

Italy search for missing toddler in Tuscany

Sophia Loren receives the keys to Florence
Florence local English news

Sophia Loren receives the keys to Florence

Florence's Uffizi Gallery evacuated due to smoke from roof
Florence local English news

Florence's Uffizi Gallery evacuated due to smoke from roof