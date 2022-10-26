Florence to restore Ponte Vecchio for first time in history

City to spend €2 million on restoration of landmark bridge.

Florence is to restore the world-famous Ponte Vecchio bridge in what is the first comprehensive restoration of the Italian landmark which dates to 1345.

The news was announced by Florence mayor Dario Nardella who described the €2 million project as "a great investment that will allow the enhancement of one of the world's greatest icons".

In a statement the city said that although the bridge does not present any structural problems an is "firmly anchored", it is suffering from "ailments" related to exposure to the elements and the constant flow of the river Arno down through the ages.

Abbiamo iniziato a progettare il restauro delle arcate di #PonteVecchio, simbolo di #Firenze e monumento tra i più amati al mondo. È la prima volta nella storia. Un investimento di 2 milioni con esperti e tecnici di grande livello. Tuteliamo il nostro patrimonio culturale! pic.twitter.com/cYQsNfqHp9— Dario Nardella (@DarioNardella) October 19, 2022

"Over the centuries the bridge has undergone various transformations and numerous consolidations, the last one after the dramatic flood of 1966" - said Nardella - "However no restoration ever focused on the state of the stone and the decorations."

The mayor said the time has now come for a "complete restyling", hailing the scheme getting underway in these days as "unprecedented".

Scaffolding will be erected under the bridge on a floating platform which can be moved to facilitate works and in the event of severe weather situations, maintaining a passage at all times for sporting activities.

The restoration will focus on removing weeds, lichen, algae and stains, filling in cracks and fractures, reconstructing missing sections, and treating the wooden struts that support the jewellery shops on the bridge.

Work will also be carried out to restore and seal the coats of arms, parapet, coping, piers and arches on the structure which was the only bridge in Florence spared from destruction in world war two.