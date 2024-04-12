Subsonica fan dies after fight at concert in Italy

Concert-goer dies in hospital in Florence.
A police investigation is underway after a 47-year-old man died following an altercation at the end of a concert by Italian rock band Subsonica in Florence on Thursday night.
The concert-goer, reportedly from Pistoia in Tuscany, allegedly got into a scuffle before suffering serious head injuries after falling on an external staircase at the Mandela Forum venue.
The man, who had attended the concert with his wife, was transported to Careggi hospital where he died later in the night, state broadcaster RAI News reports.
The Subsonica concert in Florence was part of the Turin band's Realtà aumentata tour around Italy.
Photo RAI News
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
McGill-Toolen High School Band in Concert at the Chiesa Evangelica Metodista - 14 April @ 18:00
Italian Substitute Teacher for Elementary - Marymount International School
American Student Looking for Room 4/28-7/26 // Studentessa americana cerca camera 28/4-26/7