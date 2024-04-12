23.4 C
Subsonica fan dies after fight at concert in Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Concert-goer dies in hospital in Florence.

A police investigation is underway after a 47-year-old man died following an altercation at the end of a concert by Italian rock band Subsonica in Florence on Thursday night.

The concert-goer, reportedly from Pistoia in Tuscany, allegedly got into a scuffle before suffering serious head injuries after falling on an external staircase at the Mandela Forum venue.

The man, who had attended the concert with his wife, was transported to Careggi hospital where he died later in the night, state broadcaster RAI News reports.

The Subsonica concert in Florence was part of the Turin band's Realtà aumentata tour around Italy.

Photo RAI News

