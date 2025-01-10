Zelensky in Italy for talks with Meloni

Zelensky travels to Rome after Ramstein.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky met with Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni for talks at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on Thursday evening, after meeting other allies in Germany.

In a statement issued by her office, Meloni "reaffirmed the comprehensive support that Italy guarantees and will continue to guarantee for Ukraine’s legitimate defence and for the Ukrainian people, in order to put Kyiv in the best possible position to build a just and lasting peace."

The prime minister also "expressed solidarity for the victims of the recent Russian bombings" as the war in Ukraine nears its three-year anniversary.

In a post on X, Zelensky said that key topics discussed with Meloni included "strengthening security, addressing global developments, and preparing for this year’s Ukraine Recovery Conference", scheduled to be take place in Rome on 10-11 July.

"I am deeply grateful to Italy and the Italian people for their unwavering support" - Zelensky wrote on X - "Together, we can bring a just peace closer and strengthen our collective positions."

During my meeting with @GiorgiaMeloni here in Italy, we discussed crucial support to protect our people, cities, and villages from Russian strikes, like the recent horrific attack on Zaporizhzhia.



I am sincerely grateful to Italy for its steadfast support of Ukraine’s air… pic.twitter.com/NxZcmMvtQr— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 9, 2025

Zelensky, who is set to meet Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on Friday morning, had been due to meet Joe Biden in Rome however the outgoing US president's trip to Italy was cancelled due to the wildfire emergency in California.

Earlier on Thursday Zelensky joined around 50 allies at the US air base Ramstein in Germany in the last such meeting before the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump on 20 January.

Speaking in Germany, Zelensky said the return of Trump - who has pledged a swift end to the conflict in Ukraine - would open "a new chapter".

Zelensky reiterated a call for Western allies to send troops to help "force Russia to peace", warning: “We’ve come such a long way that it would honestly be crazy to drop the ball now and not keep building on the defense coalitions we’ve created".

During a press conference in Rome on Thursday Meloni said she did not believe Trump would "disengage" with Ukraine, saying that "it would be a mistake" if he did.

