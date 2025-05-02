Marymount International School is seeking an Athletic Director

Marymount International School is seeking a full time Athletic Director to provide for leadership and coordination among the various sports activities and to facilitate programs that provide our students with worthwhile learning experiences.

A Role's Duties and Responsibilities Include:

1. Meeting regularly with the Head of School and principals.

2. Conducting regular meetings with the After School Coordinators.

3. Being responsible to insuring all student athletics have received a physical by a physician before participating in athletic events.

4. Scheduling all athletic contests practice time and location.

5. Working with After School Coordinators to hire all officials and support personnel for home contests (scorekeepers, security personnel, mediators, etc.). This includes a signed agreement to uphold Marymount mission and values.

6. Hire coaches and keep copies of these contracts on file in the Business Office.

7. Arrange, authorize payment to officials and support personnel.

8. Ensure that all coaches follow the letter and spirit of the Coaching Manual.

9. Coordinate the award system, including but not limited to ordering materials and hosting banquets.

10. Chair the P.E. Department.

11. Keep a file of student physicals and parental approval of the Athletic Handbook, notifying the necessary coaches and administrators of any deficiencies.

12. Coordinate weekly student eligibility, notifying coaches of ineligible players.

13. Supervises issuance and care of all athletic equipment:

a. maintain perpetual inventory of all equipment

b. see that each coach keeps a record of their equipment, records to whom equipment is issued, marks

the equipment properly, and repairs/ cleans/ replaces as needed.

c. see that equipment is properly stored/ maintained in the off-season.

14. Keep track of each sport’s won-loss record, letter winners, and individual record holders.

15. See that fields, gyms, equipment, and clocks are ready for games.

16. Determine the ability to hold a contest with respect to weather.

17. See that athletic facilities are properly cleaned, maintained, and repaired.

18. Work with the Bus Coordinator to arrange transportation to away contests.

19. Record, track, and order new uniforms on a rational basis for teams as the need arise.

20. Coordinate the use of the fields for practices, games, plays, etc.

21. Work with Booster Club to provide additional materials for all teams.

22. To be evaluated by the Headmistress with input from the principals.

23. Coordinate the purchase of athletic equipment and supplies with the coaching staff.

24. Forward accident reports after consultation with the nurse, coach, athlete, or parent to the building principal.

25. Advise the administration of any athletic problems.

26. Orient, advise and work with coaches to help strengthen coaching deficiencies.

27. Supervise and evaluate all coaches.

28. Work with the Booster Club to coordinate concessions program.

29. Communicate with other school administrators to anticipate the plan for future concerns

30. Submit to the Headmistress a report for the Board of Regents of happenings in the athletic department two

weeks before each Board meeting.

31. Any other duties that the Headmistress feels are necessary to the success of the athletic department.

32. Responsible for assessing the school’s athletic department.

33. Work with principals to develop and maintain the athletic budget.

34. Work with the Development Director to obtain advertising, information, printing and sponsors for athletic

programs.

35. Give to the Business Office prior to athletic events the names of the participating students for insurance pur

poses.

36. Review coach’s qualifications regarding First Aid certification.

37. Coordinate the use of all school athletic facilities by groups outside the school, including summer camps.

38. Act as a tournament manager (or delegate this responsibility) for all league and tournament activities.