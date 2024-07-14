Seeking Secretary to work from home for Email Correspondence and Social Media Management at Tour Operator
We are seeking a secretary for our tour operator to handle email correspondence and manage social media.
Requirements:
- Native English proficiency
- Own computer and reliable internet connection
- Work from home
If interested, please send an email to info@romeinlimo.com
