26.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 15 July 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Seeking Secretary to work from home for Email Correspondence and Social Media Management at Tour Operator
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Seeking Secretary to work from home for Email Correspondence and Social Media Management at Tour Operator

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are seeking a secretary for our tour operator to handle email correspondence and manage social media.

Requirements:

- Native English proficiency

- Own computer and reliable internet connection

- Work from home

If interested, please send an email to info@romeinlimo.com

General Info

Email address info@romeinlimo.com
Aur 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU CRM Analyst

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years Special Needs Assistants

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Position Opening: Communication Specialist –Accent Rome Study Center

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

English Language & Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ADOS position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Cornell in Rome is looking for a Facilities & Administration Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -