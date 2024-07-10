35.8 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years Special Needs Assistants

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS is seeking experienced Special Needs Assistants/Aides to support 2 primary aged students in class. September start.

Please send your CV to front.office@acornhouse.school

General Info

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years Special Needs Assistants

Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

