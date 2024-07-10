Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years Special Needs Assistants
AIS is seeking experienced Special Needs Assistants/Aides to support 2 primary aged students in class. September start.
Please send your CV to front.office@acornhouse.school
General Info
View on Map
Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years Special Needs Assistants
Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years Special Needs Assistants
EXPERIENCED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS
Position Opening: Communication Specialist –Accent Rome Study Center
English Language & Literature Teacher