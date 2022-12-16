PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!

SAN SABA - VIALE GIOTTO - We have an extremely bright penthouse for sale located on the 4th and top floor, in an elegant residential building with a wrap-around balcony. Very quiet area and a stone's throw from Circus Maximus. In excellent condition. It's made up of a foyer, large living room overlooking the large balcony, kitchen with access to the balcony, 3 rooms (one of which with an bathroom ensuite) 3 bathrooms total. The balcony in front of the living room is large enough for a table for 6. Parking space for 1 car and another space for 1 motorcycle in the garage; cellar. There is an elegant parquet flooring throughout the flat. The elevator goes directly into the apartment. Central heating and hot water production. Air conditioning in all rooms. Sale price € 990,000. For any further information contact IMMOBILIARE ZANNI 335 8418861 (Italian) - 3474009753 (English) - AGENCY COMMISSION SEPARATE