10.6 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 19 December 2022
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

SAN SABA - VIALE GIOTTO - We have an extremely bright penthouse for sale located on the 4th and top floor, in an elegant residential building with a wrap-around balcony. Very quiet area and a stone's throw from Circus Maximus. In excellent condition. It's made up of a foyer, large living room overlooking the large balcony, kitchen with access to the balcony, 3 rooms (one of which with an bathroom ensuite) 3 bathrooms total. The balcony in front of the living room is large enough for a table for 6. Parking space for 1 car and another space for 1 motorcycle in the garage; cellar. There is an elegant parquet flooring throughout the flat. The elevator goes directly into the apartment. Central heating and hot water production. Air conditioning in all rooms. Sale price € 990,000. For any further information contact IMMOBILIARE ZANNI 335 8418861 (Italian) - 3474009753 (English) - AGENCY COMMISSION SEPARATE

General Info

Price info €990,000
Address Viale Giotto, 24, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 14
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 1
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 1
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 2
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 2
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 3
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 3
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 4
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 4
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 5
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 5
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 6
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 6
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 7
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 7
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 8
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 8
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 9
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 9
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 10
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 10
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 11
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 11
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 12
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 12
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 13
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 13
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 14
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 14
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 1
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 2
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 3
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 4
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 5
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 6
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 7
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 8
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 9
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 10
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 11
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 12
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 13
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO! - image 14

View on Map

PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!

Viale Giotto, 24, 00153 Roma RM, Italia

Marymount - International School Rome
Rome Parade 1920 x 190
Rome Parade 1920 x 190
Rome Parade 1920 x 190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

Extremely bright 2-bedroom flat on top floor with amazing view of Villa Adda

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Completely remodeled 2-bedroom flat Salario area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN SABA - VIALE GIOTTO

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom 2-bath extremely bright flat near Piazza Navona

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -