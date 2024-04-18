AS Roma renew contract with coach Daniele De Rossi

De Rossi replaced Mourinho as interim coach in January.

Daniele De Rossi will continue as head coach of AS Roma "for this season and for the forseeable future", the club's American owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said on Thursday.

De Rossi, 40, took over from Jose Mourinho in January as interim coach of his home-team, four years after hanging up his boots following a glittering career with the Serie A club.

De Rossi's original short-term contract was due to end on 30 June however he was widely expected to sign a new deal with Roma due to the club's strong performances and impressive results under his tenure.

“After meeting yesterday afternoon with Daniele De Rossi, we are delighted to announce he will continue as Head Coach of AS Roma after this season and for the foreseeable future."



Read Dan and Ryan Friedkin's statement.



Hailing the "positive impact of his leadership", the Friedkins said in a statement: "Daniele leads with respect and courage, while his strength and deep-rooted belief in the club are truly aligned with Roma's values, city and unparalled fans."

The club's owners said they would continue to work together "as hard as we possibly can to deliver a future that AS Roma's fans deserve", adding: "We couldn't be happier to build a long-term project with Daniele."

Photo credit: Raffaele Conti 88 / Shutterstock.com.