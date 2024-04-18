Rome remembers Lord Byron 200 years after his death

2024 marks the bicentenary of Lord Byron's death.

The bicentenary of the English Romantic poet Lord Byron is being marked in Rome with a year-long programme of events organised by the Keats-Shelley House.

The museum at the foot of the Spanish Steps is hosting a series of poetry readings, talks and literary events in honour of Byron who spent seven years of self-imposed exile in Italy.

In addition to the readings and conferences, the internationally acclaimed pianist Julius Drake and tenor Ian Bostridge will perform a Byronic themed concert at Palazzo Doria Pamphilj on 25 June.

The website of the Keats-Shelley House contains a timeline of events in the colourful life of Lord Byron who left England in 1816, never to return, living mainly in Italy until his death in modern-day Greece aged 36.

Fleeing debts and a desperate personal situation, Byron befriended fellow Romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley and Frankenstein author Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley at Lake Geneva before travelling to Italy where he would live predominantly in Venice, Pisa and Ravenna.

According to popular myth he also lodged at Piazza di Spagna 66, opposite the Keats-Shelley House, in 1817.

Rome features strongly in Bryon's epic narrative poem Childe Harold's Pilgrimage, which contains the immortal words "Oh Rome! my country! city of the soul!"

Lord Byron died on 19 April 1824 in a fit of fever in Messolonghi, Greece, where he had gone to aid the Greeks in their fight for independence from the Turks.

He is buried in his family vault at Hucknall Torkard in Nottinghamshire, and a memorial stone in his honour can be found in Poets' Corner at Westminster Abbey.