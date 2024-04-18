17.5 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 18 April 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome remembers Lord Byron 200 years after his death
News Culture

Rome remembers Lord Byron 200 years after his death

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

2024 marks the bicentenary of Lord Byron's death.

The bicentenary of the English Romantic poet Lord Byron is being marked in Rome with a year-long programme of events organised by the Keats-Shelley House.

The museum at the foot of the Spanish Steps is hosting a series of poetry readings, talks and literary events in honour of Byron who spent seven years of self-imposed exile in Italy.

In addition to the readings and conferences, the internationally acclaimed pianist Julius Drake and tenor Ian Bostridge will perform a Byronic themed concert at Palazzo Doria Pamphilj on 25 June.

The website of the Keats-Shelley House contains a timeline of events in the colourful life of Lord Byron who left England in 1816, never to return, living mainly in Italy until his death in modern-day Greece aged 36.

Fleeing debts and a desperate personal situation, Byron befriended fellow Romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley and Frankenstein author Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley at Lake Geneva before travelling to Italy where he would live predominantly in Venice, Pisa and Ravenna.

According to popular myth he also lodged at Piazza di Spagna 66, opposite the Keats-Shelley House, in 1817.

Rome features strongly in Bryon's epic narrative poem Childe Harold's Pilgrimage, which contains the immortal words "Oh Rome! my country! city of the soul!"

Lord Byron died on 19 April 1824 in a fit of fever in Messolonghi, Greece, where he had gone to aid the Greeks in their fight for independence from the Turks.

He is buried in his family vault at Hucknall Torkard in Nottinghamshire, and a memorial stone in his honour can be found in Poets' Corner at Westminster Abbey.

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Italy's state museums free for Liberation Day on 25 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Venice Biennale: Israel artist refuses to open pavilion until ceasefire

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Pompeii unearths black banquet hall with stunning frescoes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Bramante guide to Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome gifts 18-year-olds with year of free museums

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Water returns to Baths of Caracalla after 1,500 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums and archaeological sites open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums open over Easter holiday weekend

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -