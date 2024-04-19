18.8 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 19 April 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome's Fiumicino airport best in world for security
News Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport best in world for security

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Latest recognition for award-winning Rome airport.

Rome Fiumicino Airport has been named the World's Best Airport for Security Processing by Skytrax, the principal rating and assessment company in the international airport sector.

The recognition for Fiumicino, known officially as Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, is part of the 2024 awards from the UK-based Skytrax which surveys travellers to compile its list of the best airports in the world.

"This award for the World's Best Airport Security Processing covers multiple aspects of security screening, including waiting times, queuing systems, priority lanes, smart security options, efficiency and courtesy of security staff, preparation, repacking facilities", Skytrax said in a statement.

Fiumicino came ahead of last year's winner Zurich Airport, in second place in 2024, and South Korea's Incheon International in third.

Marco Stramaccioni, head of security for Rome airport management company AdR, said the award recognised the "significant investment" in security at Fiumicino, hailing it as "a milestone in our ongoing journey aimed at constantly enhancing our airport services and infrastructure".

Fiumicino has won a string of awards in recent years and last month was rated Best Airport in Europe with more than 40 million passengers for the seventh year in a row.

Photo credit: Alexanderstock23 / Shutterstock.com.

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Travel

Italy launches digital nomad visa for remote workers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport launches online duty free shopping service

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

7 hilltop towns to discover in the Lazio region around Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino wins Best Airport award for seventh year in a row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express offers luxury train travel from Paris to Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy's Trenitalia revises new luggage rules on high-speed trains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy's Trenitalia drops plan for luggage limit on high-speed trains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy's high-speed Frecce trains bring in new luggage rules

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -