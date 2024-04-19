Rome's Fiumicino airport best in world for security

Latest recognition for award-winning Rome airport.

Rome Fiumicino Airport has been named the World's Best Airport for Security Processing by Skytrax, the principal rating and assessment company in the international airport sector.

The recognition for Fiumicino, known officially as Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, is part of the 2024 awards from the UK-based Skytrax which surveys travellers to compile its list of the best airports in the world.

"This award for the World's Best Airport Security Processing covers multiple aspects of security screening, including waiting times, queuing systems, priority lanes, smart security options, efficiency and courtesy of security staff, preparation, repacking facilities", Skytrax said in a statement.

#WorldAirportAwards 2024 di #Skytrax: l’aeroporto di Fiumicino migliore al mondo per la sicurezza aeroportuale! Continueremo a lavorare con passione per mantenere gli standard che ci hanno permesso di arrivare fin qui! #TogetherBeyondFlying pic.twitter.com/crccNPy8XV — Aeroporti di Roma (@AeroportidiRoma) April 17, 2024

Fiumicino came ahead of last year's winner Zurich Airport, in second place in 2024, and South Korea's Incheon International in third.

Marco Stramaccioni, head of security for Rome airport management company AdR, said the award recognised the "significant investment" in security at Fiumicino, hailing it as "a milestone in our ongoing journey aimed at constantly enhancing our airport services and infrastructure".

Fiumicino has won a string of awards in recent years and last month was rated Best Airport in Europe with more than 40 million passengers for the seventh year in a row.

Photo credit: Alexanderstock23 / Shutterstock.com.