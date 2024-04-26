A Beautiful World: Mario Testino exhibition in Rome

Mario Testino: A Beautiful World opens on 25 May.

Rome's Palazzo Bonaparte will premiere a new exhibition project by Mario Testino, one of the most celebrated contemporary fashion photographers in the world, from 25 May to 25 August.

Testino is famed for his innovate shots in leading fashion publications of celebrities including Kate Moss, Madonna, Naomi Campbell and Princess Diana.

However over the past seven years Testino has turned his lense to new horizons, far away from the fashion scene, exploring and documenting cultural heritage in more than 30 countries around the world.

The result will be around 70 large-format photographs presented together in the Rome exhibition for the first time.

Cover image: Mario Testino Kenya 2023Fotografia, 120x180 cm © Mario Testino.