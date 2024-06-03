Rome's Baths of Caracalla celebrates legendary photographers

Narciso: La fotografia allo specchio until 3 November.

The Baths of Caracalla in Rome hosts an exhibition of 78 iconic images by 35 of the most important photographers of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Titled Narciso: La fotografia allo specchio, the theme of the exhibition amid the Roman ruins is the mirror and mirror images, as immortalised by Narcissus.

The exhibition, which runs from 3 May until 3 November, includes large-scale images of celebrities, mysterious interiors and self portraits of the famed international photographers.

The 35 photographers featured in the exhibition include Simon Annand, Eve Arnold, Gian Paolo Barbieri, Cecil Beaton, Ilse Bing, Claude Cahun, Robert Capa, Lisetta Carmi, Mat Collishaw, Bruce Davidson, Robert Doisneau, Alfred Eisenstaedt, Burt Glinn, Guido Harari, Florence Henri, Frank Horvat, David James, Richard Kalvar, Astrid Kirchherr, Hiroji Kubota, Herbert List, Giorgio Liotti, Fabio Lovino, René Maltête, Fosco Maraini, Simone Martinetto, Duane Michals, Inge Morath, Philippe Morillon, Helmut Newton, Guido Rey, Steve Schapiro, Ferdinando Scianna, Jeanloup Sieff and Wanda Wulz.

Water returns to the Baths of Caracalla after 1,500 years. Rome unveils a new reflecting pool at the ancient site. pic.twitter.com/Uy8shIsYh1 — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) April 4, 2024

The exhibition is part of a programme of events to celebrate the return of water to the Baths of Caracalla after 1,500 years with the recent unveiling of a large reflecting pool.

The ancient Roman site is currently hosting the Caracalla Festival spanning 60 summer evenings of opera, symphonic music, cinema, theatre and dance events.

For full exhibition details and visiting information see Soprintendenza Speciale di Roma website.

Photos F. Caricchia - Soprintendenza Speciale di Roma