Italy's news in English
  3. Rome's Baths of Caracalla celebrates legendary photographers
Exhibitions

Rome's Baths of Caracalla celebrates legendary photographers

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Narciso: La fotografia allo specchio until 3 November.

The Baths of Caracalla in Rome hosts an exhibition of 78 iconic images by 35 of the most important photographers of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Titled Narciso: La fotografia allo specchio, the theme of the exhibition amid the Roman ruins is the mirror and mirror images, as immortalised by Narcissus.

The exhibition, which runs from 3 May until 3 November, includes large-scale images of celebrities, mysterious interiors and self portraits of the famed international photographers.

The 35 photographers featured in the exhibition include Simon Annand, Eve Arnold, Gian Paolo Barbieri, Cecil Beaton, Ilse Bing, Claude Cahun, Robert Capa, Lisetta Carmi, Mat Collishaw, Bruce Davidson, Robert Doisneau, Alfred Eisenstaedt, Burt Glinn, Guido Harari, Florence Henri, Frank Horvat, David James, Richard Kalvar, Astrid Kirchherr, Hiroji Kubota, Herbert List, Giorgio Liotti, Fabio Lovino, René Maltête, Fosco Maraini, Simone Martinetto, Duane Michals, Inge Morath, Philippe Morillon, Helmut Newton, Guido Rey, Steve Schapiro, Ferdinando Scianna, Jeanloup Sieff and Wanda Wulz.

The exhibition is part of a programme of events to celebrate the return of water to the Baths of Caracalla after 1,500 years with the recent unveiling of a large reflecting pool.

The ancient Roman site is currently hosting the Caracalla Festival spanning 60 summer evenings of opera, symphonic music, cinema, theatre and dance events.

For full exhibition details and visiting information see Soprintendenza Speciale di Roma website.

Photos F. Caricchia - Soprintendenza Speciale di Roma

General Info

Address Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

