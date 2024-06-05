25.9 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 05 June 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Spazio Giallo and Le Tre Sarte Event
What's on Exhibitions

Spazio Giallo and Le Tre Sarte Event

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

“Everything in the world must be colorful” - Gio Ponti

Spazio Giallo concept store is inaugurating its new space with a two-day festival full of art, design, dance, and music open to the public.

Located in Rome's historical center, Spazio Giallo was conceived as a multidisciplinary collective to generate creativity and ideas.

It is the brainchild of curator Carolina Levi, who aim to shape a dialogue across creative professions, particularly between architecture and interior design, and share her discoveries with the public.

The theme of their upcoming event and exhibition, "Cresci Piccola, Cresci Libera," is a colorful voyage that invokes times gone by. Numerous artists have been invited to participate and articulate, perhaps, the journey of a little girl who is free to be a child.

One of the featured artists is Alice Casana, born in Milan in 1980. She grew up under illustrators' tables among pencils, brushes, and colors. After working as a lawyer, including in the field of human rights, for a decade, she began her career as an artist. She paints on paper, walls, and recently on large recycled linen rollers, with watercolor as her medium of choice. For Casana, watercolor represents a life discipline, a continuous search for balance between determination and openness to the unknown and chaos. This is the artwork she realized for Spazio Giallo: Alice Casana, A dream within a dream, 2024, watercolor on linen canvas, 213 x 129 cm. 

The opening reception is on Wednesday, 12 June, at 18:30, with a dance performance called "Like Snow," followed by a live music concert and then a DJ set.

The festivities continue from 2 PM on Thursday, 13 June, with a ceramics and tarot card lab at 4 PM. Food and drinks will be available on site.

General Info

Address Piazza de' Ricci, 126, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Spazio Giallo and Le Tre Sarte Event

Piazza de' Ricci, 126, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

AUR Summer 24 - 724 x 450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Exhibitions

Rome's Baths of Caracalla celebrates legendary photographers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

A Beautiful World: Mario Testino exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Ara Pacis exhibition brings Ancient Rome theatre to life

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome celebrates Filippo and Filippino Lippi with exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Determined Women: Angèle Etoundi Essamba exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rara Avis: Fashion in Flight on Rome's Palatine Hill

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Impressionism exhibition in Rome: The dawn of modernity

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome hosts World Press Photo Exhibition 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -