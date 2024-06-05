Spazio Giallo and Le Tre Sarte Event

“Everything in the world must be colorful” - Gio Ponti

Spazio Giallo concept store is inaugurating its new space with a two-day festival full of art, design, dance, and music open to the public.

Located in Rome's historical center, Spazio Giallo was conceived as a multidisciplinary collective to generate creativity and ideas.

It is the brainchild of curator Carolina Levi, who aim to shape a dialogue across creative professions, particularly between architecture and interior design, and share her discoveries with the public.

The theme of their upcoming event and exhibition, "Cresci Piccola, Cresci Libera," is a colorful voyage that invokes times gone by. Numerous artists have been invited to participate and articulate, perhaps, the journey of a little girl who is free to be a child.

One of the featured artists is Alice Casana, born in Milan in 1980. She grew up under illustrators' tables among pencils, brushes, and colors. After working as a lawyer, including in the field of human rights, for a decade, she began her career as an artist. She paints on paper, walls, and recently on large recycled linen rollers, with watercolor as her medium of choice. For Casana, watercolor represents a life discipline, a continuous search for balance between determination and openness to the unknown and chaos. This is the artwork she realized for Spazio Giallo: Alice Casana, A dream within a dream, 2024, watercolor on linen canvas, 213 x 129 cm.

The opening reception is on Wednesday, 12 June, at 18:30, with a dance performance called "Like Snow," followed by a live music concert and then a DJ set.

The festivities continue from 2 PM on Thursday, 13 June, with a ceramics and tarot card lab at 4 PM. Food and drinks will be available on site.