Summertime jazz festival in Rome
From to
Summertime, the summer season produced by the Musica per Roma Foundation at the Casa del Jazz, returns from 5 June to 7 August.
More than 60 concerts and shows on the outdoor stage in the park of Villa Osio, on Viale di Porta Ardeatina.
After two years the festival finally returns to the maximum capacity of 1,000 seats, with a packed programme of performances by Italian and international jazz fans.
General Info
Address Villa Osio, Villa Osio, Viale di Porta Ardeatina, 55, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
View on Map
Summertime jazz festival in Rome
Villa Osio, Villa Osio, Viale di Porta Ardeatina, 55, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Accent - Partnership & Development Coordinator
Accent Global Learning is seeking a Rome-based Program Development Coordinator, responsible for supporting partnership and program development projects across six study centers in...
Seeking Learning Support Teacher
Ambrit International School is seeking a qualified and experienced Learning Support teacher to support children with mild developmental/learning needs. The successful candidate mus...
Hi everyone! I am renting for short/medium term a cosy bedroom in a shared and furnished flat in San Giovanni, only few meters from line A (San Giovanni and Re di Roma) and in fron...
English Speaking Office Assistant
Well-established tour company seeking mother-tongue English speaking reservation specialist with excellent organisational skills and qualified experience. Email CV to office@throug...