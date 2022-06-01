Summertime jazz festival in Rome

Summertime, the summer season produced by the Musica per Roma Foundation at the Casa del Jazz, returns from 5 June to 7 August.

More than 60 concerts and shows on the outdoor stage in the park of Villa Osio, on Viale di Porta Ardeatina.

After two years the festival finally returns to the maximum capacity of 1,000 seats, with a packed programme of performances by Italian and international jazz fans.