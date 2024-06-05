26.6 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 06 June 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome theatre in English: Last of the Red Hot Lovers by Neil Simon
What's on Theatre

Rome theatre in English: Last of the Red Hot Lovers by Neil Simon

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present an English-language production of Last of the Red Hot Lovers, a hit comedy by Neil Simon, at Teatro Le Salette from 5-9 June.

Directed by Sandra Provost, the laugh-out-loud play is centred on the middle-aged Barney Cashman's failed attempts to seduce three radically different women.

Performances will be held from Wednesday to Friday 5-7 June at 19.30, and on Saturday and Sunday 8-9 June at 17.00.

The cast, in order of appearance, comprises Edwin Tavarez-Valentin, Fabiana De Rose, Esmeralda Lundius, Anna Butterworth.

Tickets are €15 full; reduced €12 for students and €13 for seniors. There is a €2 theatre season card however those who are already cardholders for 2024 are exempt.

Booking is required, for reservations and information contact wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.

Teatro Le Salette is located on Vicolo del Campanile 14, between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione, near the Vatican.

Last of the Red Hot Lovers is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

General Info

Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome theatre in English: Last of the Red Hot Lovers by Neil Simon

Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
AUR Summer 24 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Theatre

Arts in English: West End to Broadway concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Theatre

Rome theatre in English: We Care by Shane Harnett

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Theatre

All Saints' Anglican Church in Rome hosts The Devil's Passion

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Theatre

The English Theatre of Rome stages Spoon River

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Theatre

Arts in English stages The Wizard of Oz in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Theatre

Rome theatre stages hit musical Cats amid Roman ruins

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Theatre

Short Theatre 2023 in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Theatre

English-language theatre in Rome: The Odd Couple, Female Version

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -