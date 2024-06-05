The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present an English-language production of Last of the Red Hot Lovers, a hit comedy by Neil Simon, at Teatro Le Salette from 5-9 June.
Directed by Sandra Provost, the laugh-out-loud play is centred on the middle-aged Barney Cashman's failed attempts to seduce three radically different women.
Performances will be held from Wednesday to Friday 5-7 June at 19.30, and on Saturday and Sunday 8-9 June at 17.00.
The cast, in order of appearance, comprises Edwin Tavarez-Valentin, Fabiana De Rose, Esmeralda Lundius, Anna Butterworth.
Tickets are €15 full; reduced €12 for students and €13 for seniors. There is a €2 theatre season card however those who are already cardholders for 2024 are exempt.
Booking is required, for reservations and information contact wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.
Teatro Le Salette is located on Vicolo del Campanile 14, between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione, near the Vatican.
Last of the Red Hot Lovers is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.
Rome theatre in English: Last of the Red Hot Lovers by Neil Simon
Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
