Festa della Musica: Celebrating Summer's Arrival with the Spring Attitude Festival

The French Embassy in Italy, the Institut Français Italia and Spring Attitude Festival present a great free concert with Ditonellapiaga and Vitalic.

The Festa della Musica, in collaboration with the Spring Attitude Festival, celebrates the arrival of the hottest season of the year! This initiative began on June 21, 1985, thanks to the French Ministry of Culture. Today, it is celebrated all over Europe, with amateur and professional musicians taking to the streets, courtyards, squares, and gardens, bringing international sounds to cities everywhere.

On this occasion, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Palazzo Farnese will open its doors to electronic music. This year, the Festa della Musica will be held inside this iconic 16th-century palace, home to the French Embassy in Italy. For the first time, the Institut Français Italia and the historic Spring Attitude festival are joining forces to celebrate the arrival of summer with a great free concert open to the public by registration, featuring the unmissable artists Ditonellapiaga and Vitalic.

The French-Italian stage, which in past editions has enchanted the capital with La Femme, Cosmo, Brigitte, and Carmen Consoli, returns after six years with two emblematic artists to give the audience an unforgettable evening of electronic music.

The young Roman artist Margherita Carducci, known as Ditonellapiaga, has quickly carved out a space in the Italian indie pop scene. With two albums to her credit, including the recently released "Flash," Ditonellapiaga is known for her eclectic and ironic music, often experimental. For the Festa della Musica, she will present an exclusive DJ set to start the evening.

Winner of the 2024 Prix Lumières for Best Film Music and nominated for the César Awards the same year for composing the soundtrack of the film Disco Boy, Pascal Arbez-Nicolas, aka Vitalic, is a French electronic music producer, writer, and composer. Since 1996, he has been creating music that fuses techno sounds, acid loops, rave energy, and house rhythms, giving him a unique style. His first two albums, "Ok Cowboy" and "Flashmob," brought him international success.

The French Ambassador to Italy, Martin Briens, announced the event with great enthusiasm, highlighting that “for the first time, Palazzo Farnese will make space for electronic music, a musical style that I personally listen to a lot and particularly appreciate. We are delighted to welcome these two artists to showcase the French-Italian electro scene!”

Furthermore, as part of the major eco-friendly project Ambasciata Verde, Edison is supporting this event by enabling a reduced energy impact initiative. Pernod-Ricard, with the brands Absolut and Malfy, also supports the initiative.

When and where

21 June from 19:00 Palazzo Farnese | Rome

Registration required within the limit of available seats from Monday, 10 June, 10:00 AM to Sunday, 16 June at the link: www.lyyti.fi/reg/festadellamusica21giugno