Summer concerts at Temple of Venus and Rome

Free admission to concerts in shadow of Colosseum.

Parco Archeologico del Colosseo stages four musical evenings at the Temple of Venus and Rome from 20-23 June.

The Venere in Musica programme of multi-ethnic concerts features musicians from Italy, Cuba, Congo, France and the US.

Under the artistic direction of Simone Prattico, the concerts are free of charge but booking is required, while seats last, with reservations available from 14 June.


20 June
Musica popolare salentina (Italy)
Canzoniere grecanico salentino
21 June
FESTA EUROPEA DELLA MUSICA
Jazz – World (Cuba, Francia)
Ana Carla Maza
Émile Parisien / Vincent Peirani
22 June
Folk Mediterraneo (Italia)
Alfio Antico
Stefano Saletti & Banda Ikona
23 June
Rock - Blues (USA) / Afro-Funk from Kinshasa (Congo)
Cobi
Jupiter & Okwess
Entry is from Piazza del Colosseo starting at 20.00, with the shows running from 21.00 until 23.00. Masks are strongly recommended.

For full details see PArCo website. Photo Electa / Stefano Castellani.

General Info

Address 00186 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Summer concerts at Temple of Venus and Rome

00186 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: June Concerts in Rome
Music

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: June Concerts in Rome

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: May concerts in Rome
Music

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: May concerts in Rome

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: April concerts in Rome
Music

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: April concerts in Rome

The Academy of the Sfaccendati concerts at Palazzola
Music

The Academy of the Sfaccendati concerts at Palazzola

Live music, poetry and song celebrating Scottish and Irish culture in Rome
Music

Live music, poetry and song celebrating Scottish and Irish culture in Rome

Rome concert of Soul, Rock, Blues
Music

Rome concert of Soul, Rock, Blues

S. Cecilia spring concerts in Rome
Music

S. Cecilia spring concerts in Rome

Rome online music session to celebrate World Theatre weekend
Music

Rome online music session to celebrate World Theatre weekend

Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia
Music

Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia

Rome's S. Cecilia streams John Eliot Gardiner concert
Music

Rome's S. Cecilia streams John Eliot Gardiner concert

S. Cecilia to perform chamber music concert without an audience
Music

S. Cecilia to perform chamber music concert without an audience

Rome's Auditorium relives Einaudi concert on social media
Music

Rome's Auditorium relives Einaudi concert on social media

S.Cecilia keeps playing on Instagram and on RaiCultura
Music

S.Cecilia keeps playing on Instagram and on RaiCultura

S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome
Music

S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome
Music

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome