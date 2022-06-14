Summer concerts at Temple of Venus and Rome
Free admission to concerts in shadow of Colosseum.
Parco Archeologico del Colosseo stages four musical evenings at the Temple of Venus and Rome from 20-23 June.
The Venere in Musica programme of multi-ethnic concerts features musicians from Italy, Cuba, Congo, France and the US.
Under the artistic direction of Simone Prattico, the concerts are free of charge but booking is required, while seats last, with reservations available from 14 June.
20 June
Musica popolare salentina (Italy)
Canzoniere grecanico salentino
21 June
FESTA EUROPEA DELLA MUSICA
Jazz – World (Cuba, Francia)
Ana Carla Maza
Émile Parisien / Vincent Peirani
22 June
Folk Mediterraneo (Italia)
Alfio Antico
Stefano Saletti & Banda Ikona
23 June
Rock - Blues (USA) / Afro-Funk from Kinshasa (Congo)
Cobi
Jupiter & Okwess
Entry is from Piazza del Colosseo starting at 20.00, with the shows running from 21.00 until 23.00. Masks are strongly recommended.
For full details see PArCo website. Photo Electa / Stefano Castellani.
