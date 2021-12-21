Fendi restores Temple of Venus and Rome

Fendi continues to sponsor restoration of Rome landmarks.

The Temple of Venus and Roma, located in the Roman Forum opposite the Colosseum, has undergone a €2.5 million restoration sponsored by the luxury fashion house Fendi.

The results of the 15-month project, which included structural work and new lighting, were unveiled by Fendi and the Colosseum Archaeological Park on 20 December.

Fendi, founded in the Italian capital almost a century ago and based in the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, staged a fashion show at the Roman temple in 2019 in tribute to its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

The largest known temple in ancient Rome, the Tempio di Venere e Roma was dedicated to the goddesses Venus Felix (Venus the Bringer of Good Fortune) and Roma Aeterna (Eternal Rome).

Construction of the temple began in 121 under Emperor Hadrian and it was completed in 141.

Fendi sponsored the €2 million restoration of the Trevi Fountain in 2015 and the cleaning of four well-known Rome fountains as well as installing a public sculpture by Giuseppe Penone outside its flagship store in the city centre.

Cover image: The restored Temple of Venus and Rome. Photo credit: Stefano Castellani/Courtesy of Fendi.

General Info

Address 00186 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Fendi restores Temple of Venus and Rome

00186 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76201
Previous article Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's most magical Christmas traditions
Culture

Italy's most magical Christmas traditions

Zampognari: Italy Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds
Culture

Zampognari: Italy Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds

Rome offers visions of hell in Dante exhibition
Culture

Rome offers visions of hell in Dante exhibition

Festival of Light: Sweden's Santa Lucia comes to Italy
Culture

Festival of Light: Sweden's Santa Lucia comes to Italy

Italy cinema icon Lina Wertmüller dies aged 93
Culture

Italy cinema icon Lina Wertmüller dies aged 93

In Italy, Assisi lights up at Christmas with Giotto frescoes
Culture

In Italy, Assisi lights up at Christmas with Giotto frescoes

Super Green Pass: Italy bars unvaccinated from cinemas and theatres
Culture

Super Green Pass: Italy bars unvaccinated from cinemas and theatres

Rome opens city museums for free on 5 December
Culture

Rome opens city museums for free on 5 December

In Italy, a giant dragon rises from a lost forest
Culture

In Italy, a giant dragon rises from a lost forest

Rome home of Italian Futurist Balla to stay open in 2022
Culture

Rome home of Italian Futurist Balla to stay open in 2022

In Italy, a Naples Christmas crib pays tribute to Måneskin
Culture

In Italy, a Naples Christmas crib pays tribute to Måneskin

Rome's Trevi Fountain recreated with 20,000 pieces of Lego
Culture

Rome's Trevi Fountain recreated with 20,000 pieces of Lego

Italy opens state museums on All Saints' Day
Culture

Italy opens state museums on All Saints' Day

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta
Culture

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta

Italy's Uffizi is the Best Museum in the World, says Time Out
Culture

Italy's Uffizi is the Best Museum in the World, says Time Out