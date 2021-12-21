Fendi restores Temple of Venus and Rome

Fendi continues to sponsor restoration of Rome landmarks.

The Temple of Venus and Roma, located in the Roman Forum opposite the Colosseum, has undergone a €2.5 million restoration sponsored by the luxury fashion house Fendi.

The results of the 15-month project, which included structural work and new lighting, were unveiled by Fendi and the Colosseum Archaeological Park on 20 December.

Fendi, founded in the Italian capital almost a century ago and based in the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, staged a fashion show at the Roman temple in 2019 in tribute to its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

The largest known temple in ancient Rome, the Tempio di Venere e Roma was dedicated to the goddesses Venus Felix (Venus the Bringer of Good Fortune) and Roma Aeterna (Eternal Rome).

Construction of the temple began in 121 under Emperor Hadrian and it was completed in 141.

Fendi sponsored the €2 million restoration of the Trevi Fountain in 2015 and the cleaning of four well-known Rome fountains as well as installing a public sculpture by Giuseppe Penone outside its flagship store in the city centre.

Cover image: The restored Temple of Venus and Rome. Photo credit: Stefano Castellani/Courtesy of Fendi.