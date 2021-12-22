Italy pins Oscar hopes on Sorrentino movie

After a Golden Globe nomination, Sorrentino film enters Oscar shortlist.

The Hand of God by award-winning Italian film director Paolo Sorrentino has been shortlisted for an Oscar nomination, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday night.

The coming-of-age film, whose original Italian title is È stata la mano di Dio, is listed among 15 hopefuls vying for a nomination in the academy's best international movie category.

It will be known on 8 February if Sorrentino's film will be nominated for an Oscar, and whether the 51-year-old Neapolitan director has a chance of bringing home a second Academy Award on 27 March, eight years after the one he received for The Great Beauty.

The news comes a week after the new movie was nominated in the 'Best Film - Foreign Language' category of the Golden Globes whose awards ceremony in Los Angeles is scheduled on 9 January.

Netflix began streaming the movie on 15 December, following its release in Italian cinemas on 24 November, after it won the Grand Jury Silver Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Charting the story of a teenage boy in Naples during the 1980s, Sorrentino's largely autobiographical film stars Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo and Teresa Saponangelo.

The tale spans several years from the arrival of Diego Maradona to play for Napoli to the team's first Italian title success. During this time the young boy comes of age and witnesses the death of his parents.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76204
Previous article Fendi restores Temple of Venus and Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Why do Italians watch Trading Places on Christmas Eve?
Entertainment

Why do Italians watch Trading Places on Christmas Eve?

Italy: Netflix launches Sorrentino film The Hand of God
Entertainment

Italy: Netflix launches Sorrentino film The Hand of God

In Italy, a cartoon set in Rome is the most watched series on Netflix
Entertainment

In Italy, a cartoon set in Rome is the most watched series on Netflix

Italy's Måneskin corrects how Americans say Italian foods
Entertainment

Italy's Måneskin corrects how Americans say Italian foods

House of Gucci hits Italy cinemas for Christmas
Entertainment

House of Gucci hits Italy cinemas for Christmas

Tear Along the Dotted Line: Netflix Italy's new Zerocalcare series set in Rome
Entertainment

Tear Along the Dotted Line: Netflix Italy's new Zerocalcare series set in Rome

Lady Gaga speaks up for Italy's LGBTQ community
Entertainment

Lady Gaga speaks up for Italy's LGBTQ community

Måneskin win MTV award for Best Rock act, a first for Italy
Entertainment

Måneskin win MTV award for Best Rock act, a first for Italy

Ghostbusters car stolen in Italy
Entertainment

Ghostbusters car stolen in Italy

Italy's Country Cousins say Måneskin copying their look
Entertainment

Italy's Country Cousins say Måneskin copying their look

Monica Vitti: Italy celebrates 90 years of cinema icon
Entertainment

Monica Vitti: Italy celebrates 90 years of cinema icon

Måneskin: Rome band to open for Rolling Stones
Entertainment

Måneskin: Rome band to open for Rolling Stones

Mika to present the Eurovision in Italy?
Entertainment

Mika to present the Eurovision in Italy?

James Bond in Matera: 'No Time to Die' hits cinemas
Entertainment

James Bond in Matera: 'No Time to Die' hits cinemas

Luna Park: Netflix series set in 1960s Rome
Entertainment

Luna Park: Netflix series set in 1960s Rome