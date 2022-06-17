Infiorata flower festival in Genzano near Rome
Infiorata di Genzano is a colourful annual festival south of Rome.
The annual “infiorata” flower festival takes place in the Castelli Romani town of Genzano, south of Rome, from 18-20 June 2022.
The ancient festival, now in its 244th edition, is held each year to mark the Feast of Corpus Domini.
The three-day flower festival features up to half a million petals, blooms and seeds which are used to carpet the town’s main street with spectacular floral illustrations.
For full details see the Comune di Genzano website.
Address 00045 Genzano di Roma, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
