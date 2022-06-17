Infiorata flower festival in Genzano near Rome

Infiorata di Genzano is a colourful annual festival south of Rome.

The annual “infiorata” flower festival takes place in the Castelli Romani town of Genzano, south of Rome, from 18-20 June 2022.

The ancient festival, now in its 244th edition, is held each year to mark the Feast of Corpus Domini.

The three-day flower festival features up to half a million petals, blooms and seeds which are used to carpet the town’s main street with spectacular floral illustrations.

For full details see the Comune di Genzano website.

 

