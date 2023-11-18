Trame di Luce runs until 7 January 2024.
Rome's Botanic Garden in the Trastevere quarter will be illuminated at night over the Christmas season with enchanting tunnels of lights and magical installations.
Titled Trame di Luce, the new multi-sensory event of light and sound is designed for both adults and children, and runs until 7 January 2024.
The installations by Italian and international light artists include glittering pathways and luminous butterflies as well as optical effects such as illuminated talking heads and a glowing planet Earth.
The interactive event, which includes kiosks offering food and drinks, is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 16.30 to 23.00, with last admission at 21.30.
Booking is online with entry slots staggered every 30 minutes.
The visit time lasts up to an hour and a half and entrance is from the Accademia dei Lincei on Via Corsini 25.
For full information about ticket prices and visiting times, see Trame di Luce website.
Rome's Botanic Garden turns into enchanted forest of lights
Largo Cristina di Svezia, 23 A - 24, 00165 Roma RM, Italy
