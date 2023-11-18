10 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 18 November 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
AOSR H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome's Botanic Garden turns into enchanted forest of lights
What's on Things to do in Rome

Rome's Botanic Garden turns into enchanted forest of lights

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Trame di Luce runs until 7 January 2024.

Rome's Botanic Garden in the Trastevere quarter will be illuminated at night over the Christmas season with enchanting tunnels of lights and magical installations.

Titled Trame di Luce, the new multi-sensory event of light and sound is designed for both adults and children, and runs until 7 January 2024.

Trame di Luce

 

The installations by Italian and international light artists include glittering pathways and luminous butterflies as well as optical effects such as illuminated talking heads and a glowing planet Earth.

The interactive event, which includes kiosks offering food and drinks, is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 16.30 to 23.00, with last admission at 21.30.

Booking is online with entry slots staggered every 30 minutes.

The visit time lasts up to an hour and a half and entrance is from the Accademia dei Lincei on Via Corsini 25.

For full information about ticket prices and visiting times, see Trame di Luce website.

General Info

Address Largo Cristina di Svezia, 23 A - 24, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Botanic Garden turns into enchanted forest of lights

Largo Cristina di Svezia, 23 A - 24, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Things to do in Rome

Rome gets ready for Halloween with Pumpkin Patch

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

Appia Day: Rome celebrates the Appian Way

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

Infiorata flower festival in Genzano near Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

Rome's rose petal ceremony at the Pantheon

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in November 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in October 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in September 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in August 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -