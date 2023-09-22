28.2 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 22 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Appia Day: Rome celebrates the Appian Way
What's on Things to do in Rome

Appia Day: Rome celebrates the Appian Way

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Appia Day returns on 1 October 2023.

Appia Day, a day-long programme of outdoor events "to celebrate the charm and enchantment of the Appia Antica", takes place on Sunday 1 October.

 

Events include walking and cycling tours, trekking and children's activities at various locations throughout the day in Parco dell'Appia Antica.

The 2023 edition of the annual initiative, which began in 2016, comes as Italy bids to have the "queen of roads" inserted in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

 

For details check the Parco dell'Appia Antica website in the days before the event.

 

Photo Wanted in Rome
Paideia 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Things to do in Rome

Infiorata flower festival in Genzano near Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

Rome's rose petal ceremony at the Pantheon

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in November 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in October 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in September 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in August 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in July 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

Tram / bus 3

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -