Appia Day: Rome celebrates the Appian Way

Appia Day returns on 1 October 2023.

Appia Day, a day-long programme of outdoor events "to celebrate the charm and enchantment of the Appia Antica", takes place on Sunday 1 October.

Events include walking and cycling tours, trekking and children's activities at various locations throughout the day in Parco dell'Appia Antica.

Il 1 Ottobre torna l'Appia Day 2023: un'occasione per celebrare il fascino e l'incanto dell'Appia Antica!



October 1th is Appia Day 2023: an opportunity to celebrate the charm and enchantment of the Appia Antica!#VisitRome pic.twitter.com/x0dMiUEQAe — Turismo Roma (@Turismoromaweb) September 20, 2023

The 2023 edition of the annual initiative, which began in 2016, comes as Italy bids to have the "queen of roads" inserted in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

For details check the Parco dell'Appia Antica website in the days before the event.

Photo Wanted in Rome