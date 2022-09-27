Marino wine festival near Rome

Wine flows freely in Marino near Rome.

The 98th edition of the popular Sagra dell'Uva wine festival takes place in the mediaeval town of Marino in the Castelli Romani, about 20km south-east of Rome, from 30 September until 3 October.

This lively festival dedicated to grapes and wine began in 1925 and each year draws large crowds eager to see the "miracle" of wine flowing freely from the town's central Fountain of the Four Moors.

The 2022 festival includes markets, fairs, exhibitions and live music, with the town festooned with grapes for the duration of the four-day event.

The festival also traditionally includes a religious procession and historical re-enactment of the victorious return to Marino of Prince Marcantonio Colonna after the Battle of Lepanto in 1571.

For full programme details see website.

General Info

Address Marino, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Website http://www.sagradelluvamarino.it

View on Map

Marino wine festival near Rome

Marino, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

