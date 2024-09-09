26.4 C
What's on Conferences and trade fairs

TEDxRoma 2024 explores the essence of Time

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

TEDxRoma 2024 examines Time in its many facets.

The upcoming TEDxRoma 2024 edition, titled “Time,” will take place on Sunday 29 September at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone in Rome.

This year's theme will delve into the different aspects of time, offering attendees a unique opportunity for reflection and exploration through a series of thought-provoking talks and artistic performances.

Emilia Garito, TEDxRoma’s organiser and curator, explains: “Chronos, Kairos, Aion, Eniautos, and Kynikos are just a few of the many faces of time we’ll explore, helping the audience experience both the sequential and the transcendent aspects of this universal theme.”

In the lead-up to the event, TEDxRoma has launched the “Le Facce del Tempo” campaign, with the support of the city of Rome. This initiative represents how individuals perceive and experience time, using a series of portraits to capture its varied interpretations.

Federico Russo, TEDxRoma’s communication and marketing director, expressed his excitement about the project: “This campaign is the result of collaboration between national and international creatives. A special thanks to Roma Capitale for their support in promoting the values of innovation, knowledge, and community.”

TEDxRoma continues to be one of the most prominent TEDx events globally, with its previous edition reaching over 13,000 live attendees and 30,000 online participants. The 2024 edition promises to be another impactful gathering, inspiring attendees to reflect on the ever-relevant theme of time.

For full details see TEDxRoma website.

