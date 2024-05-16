25 C
What's on Food

Spring Beer Festival in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Four-day festival devoted to craft beer in Testaccio from 16-19 May.

The 2024 edition of the Spring Beer Festival returns to the Città dell’Altra Economia complex in Rome’s Testaccio district from 16-19 May.

In addition to sampling 220 craft beer varieties, visitors to the festival can enjoy street food, with live music and activities for kids.

The four-day craft beer festival is open on 16 and 17 May from 18.00-02.00, on 18 May from 12.30 until 02.00, and 19 May from 12.30 to midnight.

Admission is free. For full details see Spring Beer Festival website.

General Info

Address Largo Dino Frisullo, snc, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Website http://www.springbeerfestivalroma.it/

View on Map

Spring Beer Festival in Rome

Largo Dino Frisullo, snc, 00153 Roma RM, Italia

