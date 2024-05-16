Spring Beer Festival in Rome

Four-day festival devoted to craft beer in Testaccio from 16-19 May.

The 2024 edition of the Spring Beer Festival returns to the Città dell’Altra Economia complex in Rome’s Testaccio district from 16-19 May.

In addition to sampling 220 craft beer varieties, visitors to the festival can enjoy street food, with live music and activities for kids.

The four-day craft beer festival is open on 16 and 17 May from 18.00-02.00, on 18 May from 12.30 until 02.00, and 19 May from 12.30 to midnight.

Admission is free. For full details see Spring Beer Festival website.