Hotel de Russie and Delfina Delettrez Fendi's 'Do as the Romans Do'"

"Do as the Romans Do": Hotel de Russie and Designer Delfina Delettrez Fendi Celebrate Italian Traditions.

The iconic Rocco Forte Hotels address, Hotel de Russie, has partnered with renowned designer Delfina Delettrez Fendi to present "Do as the Romans Do," an exploration of Italian traditions through the Objets de Vie collection. This collaboration promises to bring the rich heritage of Italy to life, blending ancient customs with modern sophistication, and highlighting the art of hospitality through contemporary silverware.

"Do as the Romans Do" is a series of three narratives dedicated to showcasing Italian traditions via the Objets de Vie collection by Delfina Delettrez. These narratives will unfold over different seasons, each emphasizing various actions, customs, and practices, with a particular focus on the dining table and beyond.

The first narrative, available at the Bar Stravinskij from July 4th to the end of September 2024, features the "Cono 925," an ice cream cone made entirely of silver, paired with a unique "Capers, Tequila, and Mint" flavor specially crafted by Chef Fulvio Pierangelini. This innovative combination of contrasting flavors promises an intriguing experience, served in the exquisite jewel-like silver cones by Delfina Delettrez.

Gelato and silverware, two traditions deeply rooted in Roman history, come together in this event. The early version of today's gelato involved crushed ice mixed with honey and fruit juices, leading to a bustling trade in snow from Terminillo, Vesuvius, and Etna, which supplied the "Thermopolia" — ancient Roman refreshment stalls. Silverware itself boasts a prestigious history: the "Lunar Metal" was a symbol of social status in Roman times when the art of hosting was already considered an art form.

"I like to think of food as a true ceremony. A moment of high sophistication. The ceremony of presenting a jewel is very much connected to that of the dining table," explains Delfina Delettrez Fendi.

Chef Fulvio Pierangelini, Creative Director of Food at Rocco Forte Hotels, adds, "I am delighted to be part of this exchange of all-Italian creativity, an exciting game to share with Delfina, a wonderful partner in crime."

This collaboration is a testament to the timeless elegance and innovative spirit of Italian culture, inviting guests to savor the pleasures of life through a modern reinterpretation of cherished traditions.