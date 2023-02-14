Whisky Festival in Rome

Rome welcomes return of Roma Whisky Festival.

Rome hosts a two-day festival showcasing a vast range of whisky, from well-known to rare, and includes tastings and masterclasses by industry experts.

The 11th edition of the whiskey festival, also includes stands dedicated to cognac, armagnac, brandy and rum.

The event will be held at the Salone delle Fontane in the EUR district over the weekend of 25-26 March.