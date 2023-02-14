15.3 C
What's on Food

Whisky Festival in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome welcomes return of Roma Whisky Festival.

Rome hosts a two-day festival showcasing a vast range of whisky, from well-known to rare, and includes tastings and masterclasses by industry experts.

The 11th edition of the whiskey festival,  also includes stands dedicated to cognac, armagnac, brandy and rum.

The event will be held at the Salone delle Fontane in the EUR district over the weekend of 25-26 March.

For full details see festival website.

General Info

Address Roma Whisky Festival, Via Ciro il Grande, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Website http://romawhiskyfestival.it/evento/

View on Map

Whisky Festival in Rome

Roma Whisky Festival, Via Ciro il Grande, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

