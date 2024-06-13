Vinòforum takes place in Rome from 17-23 June.
The 2024 edition of Vinòforum showcasing 3,200 wine labels from over 800 wineries will be held for the first time at the Circus Maximus from 17-23 June.
The week-long event will feature Italy’s top culinary professionals and sommeliers offering wine tastings along with signature dinners with chefs and master pizza makers.
Vinòforum, which has the patronage of the Italian agriculture ministry, will have a special emphasis on Made in Italy culinary excellence, with 60 chefs on hand to offering the best of Italian cuisine.
For full details see Vinòforum website.
Rome hosts Vinòforum 2024 at the Circus Maximus
00186 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
