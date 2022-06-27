Rome's Botanic Garden hosts classical music concerts at sunset

The Istituzione Universitaria dei Concerti (IUC) holds a series of classical music concerts at sunset in Rome's Botanic Gardens this summer, from 14 June until 26 July.

Under the title Classica al Tramonto, the chamber music festival is organised each summer in the beautiful setting of the Orto Botanico, hidden away in the Trastevere district.

Organisers say the concert series consists in presenting some of the best Italian soloists and groups, young but already established.

Tickets for each concert cost €10 (+ €4 entry fee to the Orto Botanico).

On evenings in which two concerts are scheduled - one at 20.30 and one at 21.30 - it is possible to purchase both (mini-season ticket) at the reduced price of €16 (+ €4 admission fee).

For full details of programme see IUC website

General Info

Address Largo Cristina di Svezia, 23 A - 24, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

