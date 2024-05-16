Join Us for the Annual RIS Summer Party on June 1st, 2024!

Celebrate Community and Diversity

A World of Activities

Perfect for Families

Mark Your Calendar

We are thrilled to announce the return of the RIS Summer Party, slated for June 1st, 2024, on our beautiful campus. This much-anticipated event will take place from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, promising a vibrant celebration that brings together our cherished community in a day filled with joy, culture, and entertainment.The RIS Summer Party is not just an event; it's a celebration of the rich cultural tapestry that makes our community unique. As we gather from 11:00 AM, prepare to immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere where the spirit of camaraderie flourishes. It's an excellent opportunity for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and families to connect and create memories that last a lifetime.This year’s lineup is more exciting than ever, featuring an array of activities designed to entertain and engage attendees of all ages. Highlights include:The RIS Summer Party is family-friendly, with activities and games specifically designed for children. It’s a perfect day out for families looking to enjoy the onset of summer in a fun and safe environment.Don’t miss out on this wonderful occasion to enjoy a day filled with laughter, music, and community spirit. The event is open to all members of the RIS community and their guests. Admission is free, and food and beverages will be available for purchase at various stands throughout the venue.We can’t wait to see you there! Remember to mark your calendars for June 1st, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and join us in making this year’s RIS Summer Party a spectacular event. Let’s make this summer one to remember!

For more information, please visit our website or contact the event organizers. Let's come together and make the Annual RIS Summer Party a highlight of our year!