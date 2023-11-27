11.4 C
Mon, 27 November 2023
Italy's news in English
  3. Christmas World returns to Villa Borghese in Rome
What's on Things to do in Rome

Christmas World returns to Villa Borghese in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Rome hosts second edition of Christmas World.

This festive open-air event, hailed as one of the largest Christmas villages in Europe, will be held at the Galloppatoio in Villa Borghese from 1 December to 7 January 2024.

There are carousels, ice-skating, games, elves, Santa Claus and stalls selling toys, sweets, decorations, Christmas-themed food and gift items.

The glittering event aims to conjure up the Christmas atmosphere of major cities around the world with scenographic installations across the 50,000-sqm site.

Booking is required, for details and ticket prices see Christmas World website.

Address Viale del Galoppatoio, 33, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

Christmas World returns to Villa Borghese in Rome

Viale del Galoppatoio, 33, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

Ambrit 320 x 480

