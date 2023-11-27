Christmas World returns to Villa Borghese in Rome

Rome hosts second edition of Christmas World.

This festive open-air event, hailed as one of the largest Christmas villages in Europe, will be held at the Galloppatoio in Villa Borghese from 1 December to 7 January 2024.

There are carousels, ice-skating, games, elves, Santa Claus and stalls selling toys, sweets, decorations, Christmas-themed food and gift items.

The glittering event aims to conjure up the Christmas atmosphere of major cities around the world with scenographic installations across the 50,000-sqm site.

Booking is required, for details and ticket prices see Christmas World website.