What to do in Rome in November 2020

A day-by-day guide to the best things to do in Rome in November 2020.

As Rome moves from autumn to winter, amid growing uncertainty over the covid-19 situation*, we look at some ways to enjoy November, with tips and suggestions for each day of the month. * Events listed are subject to change .

1 Nov. Enjoy the All Saint’s Day holiday with a view from Pincio in Villa Borghese.

2 Nov. Fashion lovers can’t miss the RoMaison exhibit at the Ara Pacis Museum.

3 Nov. Treat yourself to a relaxing breakfast at Babington’s Tea Rooms.

4 Nov. Immerse yourself in natural beauty at the Botanic Gardens in Trastevere.

5 Nov. Pick up a pumpkin and prepare a tasty risotto with gorgonzola.

6 Nov. Galleria Borghese stays open until 22.00 tonight.

7 Nov. Be inspired by the photographs of Giovanni Gastel at MAXXI.

8 Nov. Find seasonal organic fruits and veggies, like sweet potatoes, at your local NaturaSì.

9 Nov. Order-in some cosy and delicious ramen from QQ Ramen & BBQ in Trastevere.

10 Nov. Travel back in time to the Etruscan town of Cerveteri, a worthwhile day trip from Rome.

Giardino degli Aranci

11 Nov. Enjoy the Giardini degli Aranci minus the crowds.

12 Nov. Book a visit to the Chiostro del Bramante to see the unique Banksy exhibit.

13 Nov. Bring your kids to support Rome’s Bioparco Zoo in Villa Borghese.

14 Nov. Take a walk through the lesser-visited Villa Sciarra on the Janiculum.

15 Nov. Immerse yourself in the world of Caravaggio with the Capitoline Museum show.

16 Nov. For a simple brunch with a friend try Marigold Restaurant & Micro Bakery in Ostiense.

17 Nov. Book a visit to the Palatine Hill and have it more or less to yourself.

18 Nov. Check out the newly-restored Fountain of Frogs in Coppedè.

Some of the best sights in Rome are free

19 Nov. Visit the cat sanctuary at Largo Argentina – volunteers are looking for old newspapers.

20 Nov. Be blown away by the masterpieces in Palazzo Barberini.

21 Nov. Take a walk back in time along the Appian Way.

22 Nov. It’s the last day to see Shepard Fairey: 3 Decades of Dissent at Galleria d’Arte Moderna.

23 Nov. For reasonably priced pecan nuts for a tasty pie, head to Emporio delle Spezie in Testaccio.

24 Nov. Visit the mediaeval cliff-top village of Calcata and support the local craft shops.

Calcata is an enchanting day trip from Rome

25 Nov. Take a tour of the fountains of Rome.

26 Nov. Plan a Thanksgiving excursion to Ostia Antica, a great family trip!

27 Nov. Get some fresh air at Rome's largest park, Villa Pamphilj.

28 Nov. Gucci, the main partner of the 2020 Quadrenniale d’Arte 2020, offers all visitors free admission to FUORI! at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni.

29 Nov. Book a visit to see the legendary Torlonia Marbles at the Capitoline Museums.

30 Nov. Visit the Non-Catholic Cemetery, one of Rome's most evocative places.