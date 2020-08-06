Discover the fountains of Rome with new app

Rome introduces Waidy app to help people discover the location and history of the city's fountains, nasoni and aqueducts.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has launched Waidy, a new app that highlights the location and history of the city's ubiquitous water fountains.

Developed by Rome's water supplier ACEA, the app was launched on the night of 5 August at one of the city's most majestic fountains, the Fontanone on the Janiculum Hill.

In addition to providing a "digital map," the free app encourages users to avail of the fresh drinking water available from the city's almost 3,000 nasoni, instead of buying plastic bottles, and allows users to report technical faults in real time.

Raggi said the aim of the app is to help Rome residents and tourists discover the city's drinking fountains which provide water that is "always clean, safe, controlled, and accessible." 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71462
Previous article Rome: US billionaire Friedkin signs deal to buy AS Roma

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's riverside beach Tiberis returns for third year
City

Rome's riverside beach Tiberis returns for third year

Rome seeks sponsor for Christmas tree
City

Rome seeks sponsor for Christmas tree

Rome lights up the heart of Trastevere
City

Rome lights up the heart of Trastevere

Rome celebrates its patron saints with long weekend
City

Rome celebrates its patron saints with long weekend

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains
City

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains

Rome: sinkhole opens up in front of Pantheon
City

Rome: sinkhole opens up in front of Pantheon

Rome celebrates 2,773rd birthday on social media
City

Rome celebrates 2,773rd birthday on social media

Rome's Pantheon: empty and silent in stunning drone video
City

Rome's Pantheon: empty and silent in stunning drone video

Rome's Aurelian Walls defaced during lockdown
City

Rome's Aurelian Walls defaced during lockdown

Rome's Trevi Fountain as you've never seen it before
City

Rome's Trevi Fountain as you've never seen it before

Timelapse video of empty Rome in lockdown
City

Timelapse video of empty Rome in lockdown

Happy birthday Federico: Romans sing to little boy from their balconies
City

Happy birthday Federico: Romans sing to little boy from their balconies

Exploring Rome's parks
City

Exploring Rome's parks

The Decline of Rome’s iconic Stone Pines
City

The Decline of Rome’s iconic Stone Pines

How to find an Apartment in Rome
City

How to find an Apartment in Rome