Special evening openings at Galleria Borghese on Thursdays and Fridays.
Galleria Borghese, one of Rome's most beautiful museums, will stay open late on Thursday and Friday evenings, from 15 October until 20 November.
Galleria Borghese will remain open on these evenings until 22.00, with two entry slots: at 19.00 and again at 20.30.
The evening visits to the gallery, which includes masterpieces by Bernini, Caravaggio and Raphael, last 1.5 hours each.
For full details see gallery website.
General Info
Address Piazzale Scipione Borghese, 5, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Rome's Borghese Gallery stays opens late
