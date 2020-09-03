Giovanni Gastel exhibition at MAXXI in Rome

MAXXI dedicates an exhibition to Milan photographer Giovanni Gastel, showcasing more than 200 portraits of famous people that he met over the course of his 40-year career, from 15 September until 24 November.

The show features more than 200 of Gastel's "soul portraits" of personalities from the world of culture, design, art, fashion, music, entertainment and politics, from Barack Obama to Bebe Vio, Monica Bellucci to Vasco Rossi.

For details of the exhibition, titled The People I Like, see MAXXI website.