Rome recipe: Rigatoni alla Gricia

Although it often plays second fiddle to the famous Roman pasta triumvirate of carbonara, amatriciana and cacio e pepe, la gricia is in many ways the most Roman of them all. 

Giving equal limelight to both guanciale and pecorino it combines chunks of crunchy pork jowl with a creamy cheese coating to celebrate the very best of local produce.

Sometimes referred to as a ‘white amatriciana’, gricia originated in the countryside around Rome where the skill in balancing just a few ingredients to create something delicious helped to form the backbone of traditional Roman cuisine.

It’s now the perfect ‘empty the fridge’ dish; quick, simple and comforting. Be sure to take some time at the end to stir in the pecorino carefully: tossing the pasta, the starchy water and the guanciale fat with the cheese will magically bind everything together right before your eyes.

Rigatoni alla Gricia recipe
(Serves 2)
200g rigatoni
200g guanciale
60ml white wine
50g grated pecorino romano
Black pepper



Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil, add salt and set the pasta to cook for one minute less than the indicated time.

the rind from the guanciale and cut into 1cm strips.

Heat a frying pan and add the guanciale, cook for a few minutes until the fat is released and it is turning crispy at the edges. Add the white wine and simmer for 2 minutes to evaporate the alcohol.

Add the almost cooked pasta to the pan with a good splash of the cooking water, continue to cook for another minute.

When the pasta is al dente turn off the heat and sprinkle in the pecorino, toss everything together well to thicken and coat the pasta. Add some freshly ground black pepper and serve immediately.

Recipe by Kate Zagorski

Kate Zagorski has lived in Italy since 2000. Married to a food-obsessed Roman chef, she leads food tours and also worksa freelance food and travel writer. For more of her recipes see Wanted in Rome recipe page.

 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73896
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Wanted in Rome recipe: Bucatini all’Amatriciana
Italian food recipes

Wanted in Rome recipe: Bucatini all’Amatriciana

Rome recipe: Pumpkin risotto with gorgonzola
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Pumpkin risotto with gorgonzola

Caponata: Mediterranean medley of summer vegetables
Italian food recipes

Caponata: Mediterranean medley of summer vegetables

Rome recipe: Pollo alla Romana
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Pollo alla Romana

Summer recipe: Limoncello Sorbet
Italian food recipes

Summer recipe: Limoncello Sorbet

Rome recipe: Parmigiana di Melanzane
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Parmigiana di Melanzane

Rome recipe: Deep-Fried Sage Leaves
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Deep-Fried Sage Leaves

Rome recipe: Frappe
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Frappe

Rome recipe: Castagnole
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Castagnole

Rome recipe: Pumpkin cream risotto with breadcrumbs
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Pumpkin cream risotto with breadcrumbs

Rome recipe: Carciofi alla Giudia
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Carciofi alla Giudia

Rome recipe: Gnocchi con sugo di salsiccia e spuntature
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Gnocchi con sugo di salsiccia e spuntature

Rome recipe: Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

Rome recipe: Puntarelle alla Romana
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Puntarelle alla Romana

Christmas Eve in Rome: Fritto Misto di Natale
Wanted in Rome recipe

Christmas Eve in Rome: Fritto Misto di Natale