Rome recipe: Penne all'Arrabbiata

A local dish of the Lazio region, arrabbiata is a spicy pasta sauce that takes its name from its angry red colour and hot, fiery flavour.

Using just tomatoes, garlic, parsley and, of course, red chili pepper, the simplicity and speed of the preparation makes it a popular recipe to prepare at home.

The heat of the sauce depends on personal taste and the spiciness of the chili used. It is best to start with one or two then taste towards the end of cooking and add more if needed; it’s always easier to add more heat than take it away.

The parsley will balance out the piquant, garlicky flavours so add a few stalks to the pan at the start, along with the garlic and chili, to bring extra fragrance and freshness to the finished dish.

While arrabbiata can be served with spaghetti, the traditional recipe calls for penne; it’s up to you whether you opt for the ridged penne rigate or the smooth (often underappreciated) penne lisce.

Penne all’Arrabbiata recipe
(Serves 2)
200g penne (lisce or rigate)
400g tin of polpa di pomodoro
2 medium cloves garlic
Fresh red chili (at least one)
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Bunch of fresh parsley
Salt

Peel and thinly slice the garlic, finely chop the chili and add both to a frying pan with the olive oil, a pinch of salt and a few parsley stalks.
Cook on a high flame for about 3 minutes then add the tomatoes, fill the tin halfway with water and pour this in too. Add a little more salt and continue to cook over a medium heat for 15
minutes, stirring occasionally.
In the meantime, cook the pasta in salted boiling water for the time indicated. A couple of minutes before the end of cooking time add some chopped parsley leaves to the sauce then drain the pasta, combine well with the sauce and serve.

Recipe by Kate Zagorski

Kate Zagorski has lived in Italy since 2000. Married to a food-obsessed Roman chef, she leads food tours and also works as a freelance food and travel writer. For more of her recipes see Wanted in Rome recipe page.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73968
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome recipe: Rigatoni alla Gricia
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Rigatoni alla Gricia

Wanted in Rome recipe: Bucatini all’Amatriciana
Italian food recipes

Wanted in Rome recipe: Bucatini all’Amatriciana

Rome recipe: Pumpkin risotto with gorgonzola
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Pumpkin risotto with gorgonzola

Caponata: Mediterranean medley of summer vegetables
Italian food recipes

Caponata: Mediterranean medley of summer vegetables

Rome recipe: Pollo alla Romana
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Pollo alla Romana

Summer recipe: Limoncello Sorbet
Italian food recipes

Summer recipe: Limoncello Sorbet

Rome recipe: Parmigiana di Melanzane
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Parmigiana di Melanzane

Rome recipe: Deep-Fried Sage Leaves
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Deep-Fried Sage Leaves

Rome recipe: Frappe
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Frappe

Rome recipe: Castagnole
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Castagnole

Rome recipe: Pumpkin cream risotto with breadcrumbs
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Pumpkin cream risotto with breadcrumbs

Rome recipe: Carciofi alla Giudia
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Carciofi alla Giudia

Rome recipe: Gnocchi con sugo di salsiccia e spuntature
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Gnocchi con sugo di salsiccia e spuntature

Rome recipe: Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

Rome recipe: Puntarelle alla Romana
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Puntarelle alla Romana