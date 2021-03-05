Exhibition of 50 women artists at Italy's National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome

Ahead of International Women's Day, the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome stages Io dico Io - I say I, an exhibition comprising the work of Italian women artists.

The exhibition, running from, features the work of aroundfrom different generations and social contexts.

The gallery says the show "originates from a necessity to take the floor and speak for oneself in order to assert one’s subjectivity," and "looks deep into the word we already have, feminism."

The artists whose work is on on display include Carla Accardi, Vanessa Beecroft, Lisetta Carmi, Isabella Ducrot, Marisa Merz, Elisa Montessori, Antonietta Raphaël, Tatiana Trouvé and Francesca Woodman.

For full details see Galleria Nazionale website.

Cover image: Lisetta Carmi I Travestiti, la Gilda 1965-67 @Lisetta Carmi. Martina & Ronchetti.